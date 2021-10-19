Google Unveils New Pixel, Its Latest Attempt In The Smartphone Battle.

On Tuesday, Google unveiled the Pixel 6 smartphone, the company’s latest attempt to field a champion in a market it has so far failed to capture.

Apple and South Korean electronics behemoth Samsung dominate smartphone sales, but Google’s new Android-powered Pixel range aims to increase Google’s single-digit marketshare.

During a presentation, Google described the phones as “totally reinvented,” emphasizing security, speed, style, and smart software capabilities.

“This year is pretty different,” said Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of Google Devices.

Pixel phones have been viewed as a vehicle for Google to demonstrate the possibilities of its free Android mobile operating system, but its market share has remained small.

Analyst Brad Akyuz attributed “Pixel’s lackluster penetration success” to earlier model handset flaws and US mobile service providers subsidizing other brands in client offers.

“The Pixel has excelled in one area: software,” he continued, “but it hasn’t been enough to differentiate much.”

With advanced hardware and a proprietary chip that taps into the internet giant’s other offerings, the new devices borrow a page from Apple’s playbook.

Samsung phones are powered by Google’s Android platform and come in a number of price ranges.

Apple has continually targeted the high-end of the market with iPhones, closely regulating the hardware and software to the point where antitrust concerns have arisen.

“We have cutting-edge hardware, so Pixel can deliver even better real-world performance, as well as new AI-driven experiences that have never been conceivable before,” Osterloh added.

Google’s Tensor processor, which enables computers to think more like people, debuts in Pixel 6 versions with superfast 5G wireless capability.

According to Osterloh, the Pixel 6 hardware and software combination improves the smartphone’s ability to recognize what has been dubbed “another step toward a future of “ambient computing.”

As depicted in the 2013 science fiction romance film “Her,” the word refers to being able to access the internet or computational power at any time.

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch edge-to-edge display, while the Pixel 6 Pro has a slightly bigger display.

Images that more realistically reflect skin tones across races were included, as well as a “magic eraser” to remove undesired objects or individuals from photos.

The Pixel 6 is priced at $599, while the Pixel 6 Pro is priced at $899. Google. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.