Google, Tyson, Walmart, and 14 other companies are requiring proof of COVID vaccinations from their employees.

As the number of COVID cases rises across the United States, many businesses are adopting a hard line against the virus’s spread in their workplaces. Several employers have declared in the last week that they will require COVID immunization documentation before employees may return to work.

Facebook and Google were two of the most recent corporations to make the news, both announcing a mandatory COVID vaccine mandate for its staff in late July.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated in an email to employees obtained by ABC News that the policy would be implemented across the United States in the coming weeks and in other parts of the world in the coming months as the COVID vaccination becomes more widely available.

At the time of writing, it was unclear how Google planned to enforce the vaccine ban, which would affect around 130,000 employees, who are expected to return to work on Oct. 18, according to the memo.

Any employees returning to Facebook’s offices in the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated unless medically or otherwise forbidden.

“As our offices reopen, we will be requiring everybody coming to work at any of our U.S. campuses to be vaccinated,” Facebook Vice President of People Lori Goler said in a statement to CNBC. The manner in which we carry out this policy will be determined by local conditions and regulations.”

Tyson Foods announced on Tuesday that its 120,000 U.S. employees will need to be completely vaccinated this year in order to keep their jobs.

Currently, 56,000 employees are in need of their COVID shot, which Tyson claims will earn them a $200 bonus if they get it.

According to Tyson, plant personnel have until Nov. 1 to acquire the vaccine, while office workers have until Oct. 1 to obtain it.

In a statement to staff, CEO Donnie King stated, “It is plainly evident that getting vaccinated is the single most effective thing we can do to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities.”

Unless a permitted exception is granted, Walmart will require all U.S.-based corporate employees to be completely vaccinated by October 4th.

The decision was made, according to Walmart, due to an increase in infection rates caused by the Delta variety over much of the United States.

As an incentive, Walmart is offering a $150 bonus to employees who get their COVID shot. The regulation applies to new hiring as well, but it has no bearing on store staff.

Disney will also need salaried employees.