Google Responds to the EU’s Record Android Fine.

Google retaliated in court against the EU on Monday, appealing a record fine imposed by the bloc for monopolistic actions involving its Android mobile operating system.

The European Commission issued the largest-ever penalty on the American search engine behemoth in 2018, totaling 4.3 billion euros ($5 billion).

The case before the EU’s general court is a crucial test for EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who has already lost an appeal over taxes filed by Apple and Ireland.

Google claims that the EU’s complaints about its widely used operating system are unjustified, and that the EU is incorrect in accusing it of limiting competitors’ search and navigation apps on Android phones.

Google lawyer Meredith Pickford told a five-judge panel that Android is “really an amazing success story of the power of competition in action.”

Furthermore, the corporation claims that the EU lawsuit is unfairly oblivious to Apple’s presence, which it claims enforces or clearly favors its own services, such as Safari on iPhones.

Pickford claimed, “We will illustrate that… the commission closed its eyes to the true competitive dynamic in this business, that between Apple and Android.”

He also stated that customers were not obligated to use Google products on Android and that downloading alternative apps was merely a click away.

The EU and its supporters claim that in the early days of Android, Google utilized contracts with phone manufacturers to suffocate competitors.

This was done “at a vital juncture in the development of mobile computing, when the market was still contestable,” according to Thomas Vinje, a lawyer for FairSearch, which filed the original complaint in 2015.

Vestager’s legal efforts were the first in the world to directly target Silicon Valley behemoths, and the Android case was the third of three significant cases brought against Google by Vestager.

Since then, foreign governments have followed suit, with Google facing a slew of lawsuits in the United States and Asia stemming from identical allegations.

However, a legal success for Google could be a Pyrrhic victory.

Brussels is working on new laws to tighten up regulation of Big Tech, after the EU became upset with the amount of time it takes to pursue competition complaints.

The new law, known as the Digital Markets Act, would establish a set of Do’s and Don’ts for Big Tech corporations like Google and Facebook.

This could include particular prohibitions or restrictions on such businesses promoting their own products on platforms.