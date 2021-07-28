Google Requires Vaccinations for Employees and Postpones Reopening

Google’s plan to reopen campuses was slowed on Wednesday, and staff returning to offices will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, spikes in illnesses owing to a Delta form of the virus have heightened concerns about returning to work, causing the company to extend its global work-from-home option through October 18.

In a blog post, Pichai stated that “anyone going to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated.”

“In the next weeks, we will begin implementing this policy in the United States, with plans to expand to additional regions in the coming months.”

According to the Silicon Valley tech tycoon, the policy’s implementation will be tailored to local situations, including vaccination availability.

“I hope that by taking these steps, everyone will feel more at ease as offices reopen,” Pichai stated.

“Seeing Googlers at the office together these past few weeks gave me hope for the future, and I’m looking forward to better days ahead.”

Early last year, Google was one of the tech corporations that abandoned campuses, allowing employees to work remotely rather than risk exposure to Covid-19 in the office.

According to Pichai, Google has been paying the salaries of campus workers who have been unable to execute their tasks due to shuttered offices and assisting employees in obtaining immunizations.

“Even as the virus spreads throughout the globe, it’s good to see very high immunization rates for our Google community in countries where vaccines are widely available,” Pichai added.

“This is one of the main reasons we felt comfortable allowing staff to return early to several of our offices.”

gc/rl