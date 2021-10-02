Google pulls the plug on its Pay App’s mobile banking plan.

Even as the online financial services industry for average investors heats up, Google has put the brakes on a project to integrate mobile banking to its Pay app.

The corporation has completed work on its Plex project, but is still looking for methods to integrate financial services, according to a spokeswoman who confirmed a Wall Street Journal report on Friday.

Plex would have allowed the Pay app to operate as a bank or credit union interface, giving users access to their savings and checking accounts.

The project was developed by Google at a time when a variety of internet companies, from Amazon and PayPal to Square and Robinhood, have been riding a wave of financial tools for online purchasing, borrowing, and investing.

In response to an AFP enquiry, a spokeswoman said, “We’re altering our approach to focus largely on offering digital enablement for banks and other financial service providers rather than us operating as a supplier of these services.”

“We feel this is the most effective method for Google to assist consumers in gaining better access to financial services.”

Late this year, Google said that it was working with over a dozen credit unions and banks, including Citigroup, to include their Pay mobile app on Android smartphones in its Plex project.

Among other things, the Pay app allows users to pay for transactions, send money to pals, and save loyalty cards.

According to the Wall Street Journal, about 400,000 people have signed up for Plex’s waiting list.