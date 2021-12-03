Google Postpones Office Reopening Due to Omicron Concerns.

It’s uncertain how much, if at all, the Omicron variety of COVID would influence daily life, but Google is preparing for the worst.

Employees will not be expected to return to work until after the original deadline of Jan. 10, 2022, which the business set earlier this year.

Company guidance acquired by CNBC, which did not directly identify Omicron, suggested that a return to work would be no sooner than January 10 of the next year, and that it would also depend on whether or not there was a COVID-19 epidemic in certain locations.

In August, the corporation stated a 2022 office return date and recommended a three-day workweek, ending the company’s former work-from-home arrangement. The policy will now be in effect until January 10, 2022, or until further notice.

“Where circumstances permit, reconnect with colleagues in person and begin rebuilding the muscle memory of being in the workplace on a more frequent basis…”

In 2022, we’ll be relearning our working rhythms together, which will present new chances and difficulties as we try out more flexible methods of working,” according to an email transmitting the guidelines.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have chosen hybrid work patterns. Some choose a full-time back-in-office strategy with COVID-19 contingency plans or a mixed model of working during the vaccine deployment. It’s unknown how other corporations will react to the growth of the Omicron variation, but Google’s approach could indicate a wave of delays in returning to full-time, in-office labor.

President Biden indicated that there will be no federal lockdowns or limitations in reaction to the Omicron variant about the same time as Google’s message was released. There have been at least five occurrences of the variation in the United States so far.