Google Postpones Office Reopening Due to Increased Delta Variant Cases, and Requires Vaccinations

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, warned staff on Wednesday of an extended delay in returning to work.

Pichai also inserted a requirement that everyone on campus receive a coronavirus vaccination, making Google one of the first major corporations to do so.

Pichai wrote to staff, “Getting vaccinated is one of the most critical methods to keep ourselves and our community healthy in the months ahead.”

The vaccine requirement will be implemented in U.S. offices “in the coming weeks” and in other regions “in the coming months.”

Google’s approximately 130,000 employees will be able to return to work until October 18th.

Pichai has encouraged staff to return to work, but he has left the option open for everyone to stay at home as well.

“We are delighted that we have begun to re-open our campuses, and we encourage Googlers who feel safe visiting sites that have already opened to do so,” Pichai wrote in the email.

Despite the increasing number of cases, Pichai adds that the decision will be best for his staff and the chance of a complete restoration.

“At the same time, we know that many Googlers are experiencing community surges as a result of the Delta variant and are apprehensive about returning to work.”

In the email, he stated that when he returns in October, staff will be able to apply to work from home for the rest of the year under “exceptional conditions.”

Pichai is optimistic that his discussions about extending work from home and requiring immunizations will allow him to return to the office with confidence.

He remarked, “Seeing Googlers together in the offices these past few weeks inspired me with excitement, and I’m looking forward to brighter days ahead.”

“I hope that by taking these precautions, everyone will feel more at ease as offices reopen.”