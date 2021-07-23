Google Parent Announces New Robotics Software “Moonshot”

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced a new “moonshot” project to build robotics software that might be used in a variety of industries.

According to Wendy Tan-White, the new unit’s chief, Intrinsic would “become an autonomous Alphabet firm” and seek industrial partners to enhance their work helping to build everything from solar panels to autos.

“Intrinsic is working to help millions more firms, entrepreneurs, and developers realize the creative and economic possibilities of industrial robotics,” she stated.

“We’re working on software tools for manufacturing industrial robots… easier to use, less expensive, and more adaptable, allowing more individuals to create new products, enterprises, and services.”

Intrinsic arose from Alphabet X, the so-called “moonshot” project that gave birth to Waymo, a self-driving vehicle business, and Verily, a life sciences company.

Tan-White, who established the website-building platform Moonfruit, said, “We are now seeking for partners in the automotive, electronics, and health care industries who are already using industrial robotics and want to learn together.”

Intrinsic may also contribute in “supporting a change towards a more sustainable and equitable manner of manufacturing” by promoting low-cost manufacture, according to her.

“Right now, only ten countries produce 70% of the world’s goods,” she explained. “This means that most goods are created far away from their final users, resulting in increased global transportation emissions and the loss of economic prospects for many countries and businesses.”