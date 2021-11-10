Google loses its appeal against the EU’s antitrust fine of 2.4 billion euros.

On Wednesday, Google lost an appeal against a 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine issued by the European Union for abusing its search engine dominance, a major victory for the bloc’s antitrust case against the tech giant.

The General Court’s judgement in Luxembourg backed with the European Commission’s landmark decision from 2017.

However, if Google chose to appeal to the EU’s top court, the European Court of Justice, for a final ruling, the case might be revisited.

“Today’s ruling sends a clear message that Google’s behavior was illegal, and it provides the market with much-needed legal clarity,” the European Commission said in a statement.

The complaint concerns Google’s shopping business and is one of three now pending in the EU’s lengthy appeals system against the search engine giant.

The fine was the largest ever imposed by the EU at the time. However, a 4.3 billion euro fine against Google for its Android smartphone operating system later surpassed it.

Google and its parent firm Alphabet stated in their appeal that the EU in the search engine case was “wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics.”

However, the court ruled that “for the most part, the lawsuit brought by the two corporations is rejected, and the Commission’s sanction is upheld.”

It claimed that “Google diverged from competition on the merits” by favoring its own Google Shopping service over competitors in search result rankings and positioning.

It dismissed Google’s claim that major online merchants have their own websites, claiming that “such platforms are not on the same market” as customers who compare shop.

According to a Google spokeswoman, the business will review the decision.

“While we will attentively evaluate this verdict, we implemented improvements in 2017 to comply with the European Commission’s decision,” the spokeswoman added.

“For more than three years, our strategy has generated billions of clicks for more than 700 comparison shopping firms.”

While Google suffered a loss in the European Union, the firm won a separate legal battle in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, when the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom barred a $4 billion class-action lawsuit accusing it of illegally tracking millions of iPhone users.

The Luxembourg verdict is a victory for EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, who made her mark in Brussels by overturning her predecessor’s more lenient stance toward Google.

Vestager had already lost a big case in the same court.