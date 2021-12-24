Google is fined $98 million by Russia for distributing banned content.

As Russia increases its pressure on global IT firms, a Moscow court smacked Google with an unprecedented high fine of nearly $100 million on Friday.

Moscow has slapped fines on the world’s major internet companies, accusing them of not properly monitoring their material and intervening in domestic matters.

Fines on Facebook’s parent firm Meta, Twitter, and Google, on the other hand, have been in the tens of millions of rubles, not the billions.

However, on Friday, a Moscow court fined Google a record 7.2 billion rubles ($98 million, 86 million euros) for persistently failing to delete illegal content, according to the court’s press service on Telegram.

The content was not mentioned, but Russia has a history of pursuing legal action against those who refuse to remove anything that it considers to be illegal, such as pornographic material or posts encouraging drug use or suicide.

Google’s press staff told AFP, “We’ll analyze the court records and then decide on further steps.”

The enormous payment, according to the Interfax news agency, was calculated as a percentage of Google’s annual earnings and was the maximum penalty for a recurrent infringement.

Meta, which is scheduled to appear in court on the same accusations later today, has also been faced with a revenue-based fine.

After authorities began limiting Twitter’s services in the spring, the company was fined three million rubles ($40,000) on Thursday.

The Russian government has been controlling the Russian part of the internet and establishing a so-called sovereign internet under the guise of safeguarding minors and combating extremism in recent years.

Russia’s media watchdog disabled dozens of websites related to jailed Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, whose organizations have been labeled “extremist” in Russia ahead of parliamentary elections in September.

Navalny’s “Smart Voting” campaign, which encouraged followers on who to vote for to replace Kremlin-aligned legislators, was also ordered by the regulator to be removed from Google and Apple’s app stores.

The Silicon Valley behemoths obliged, according to AFP sources, after authorities threatened to arrest local employees.

Hundreds of websites associated to Navalny have also been blacklisted by Russia’s media regulator.

Authorities previously accused platforms like as Google’s YouTube and Twitter of meddling in Russian domestic affairs by not deleting tweets encouraging people to attend protests in support of Navalny during protests in January.

That same month, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that huge technology businesses were competing with governments.

Russia has already blacklisted a number of websites that refuse to cooperate with authorities, including the video platform Dailymotion and the professional networking site LinkedIn.

