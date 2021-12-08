Google Destroys Cybercrime Web, Infecting Millions of Devices

Google announced Tuesday that it has taken steps to shut down a network of roughly one million hijacked electronic devices used to perpetrate online crimes around the world, as well as suing Russia-based hackers it claims are responsible.

The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to secretly mine bitcoin, has been shut off from those wielding it on the internet, at least for the time being.

“The operators of Glupteba are likely to try to reclaim control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism,” Google’s security analysis group’s Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy wrote.

Large technology corporations such as Google and Microsoft are becoming increasingly involved in the fight against cybercrime, which is carried out through their products, providing them a unique understanding of and access to the risks.

Google said the network, which comprises around one million Windows-using machines around the world, has targeted victims from the United States, India, Brazil, and Southeast Asia for crimes such as stealing users’ credentials.

In addition, the corporation filed a case against Dmitry Starovikov and Alexander Filippov in federal court in New York, seeking an injunction to prevent them from misbehaving on its platforms.

Glupteba was first discovered by cybersecurity specialists in 2011, and it spreads by posing as free, downloadable software, videos, or movies that people mistakenly download onto their devices.

Glupteba, on the other hand, is programmed to find a new server in order to continue running even after being attacked, according to Google’s lawsuit, unlike traditional botnets that rely on established pathways to secure their existence.

The botnet web has extraordinary potential since it combines the power of one million devices, which might be exploited for large-scale ransomware or other assaults.

The group “uses Google AdWords to publish job vacancies for the websites” that carry out the unlawful labor in order to maintain that network.

The infection was also disseminated through Google’s own services: the internet giant pulled down 63 million Google Docs and cancelled over 1,100 Google accounts used to spread Glupteba.

Botnets can be used in a variety of ways “They rebound from disturbances faster, making them more difficult to shut down. In order to combat this type of conduct, we are collaborating closely with business and government “In a blog post, Google stated.