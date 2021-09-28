Google appeals a $5 billion fine from the European Union, blaming Apple.

Google has begun a five-day legal battle with European Union antitrust officials in an attempt to overturn a $5 billion fine for suspected anticompetitive conduct.

The battle is Google’s attempt to overturn a fine imposed in 2018 for its control of the Android mobile operating system. The EU Commission claims that Google is promoting its own apps and services rather than allowing others to prosper, but Google’s lawyers plan to blame Apple, claiming that regulators failed to consider their competitor.

“The Commission shut its eyes to the real competitive dynamic in this business, that between Apple and Android,” Google’s lawyer Meredith Pickford told the court during the hearing.

“The Commission has incorrectly determined Google to be dominant in mobile operating systems and app stores, when it was in fact a forceful market disruptor, by defining markets too narrowly and downplaying the potent restriction imposed by the immensely powerful Apple,” he said.

According to Statista, Android is the most popular mobile operating system in the world as of June, with around 73 percent of the market. The combined market share of Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS is above 99 percent.

“Android has given people more options, not less, and has helped thousands of businesses succeed in Europe and around the world. “Neither the facts nor the law support this case,” Google stated at the hearing.

“Bringing Apple into the picture doesn’t change matters very much,” EU Commission lawyer Nicholas Khan told the court. Different models are pursued by Google and Apple.”

Google pushes phone makers to pre-install Google Search, Chrome, and the Google Play app store on their Android devices, according to Khan.

Next year, a decision on Google is likely.

According to NPR, Google has already made a few adjustments to its Android system, such as giving European Android users a choice of browser and search app, as well as charging device makers to pre-install its programs.

The world’s largest tech corporations are Google and Apple. Google (GOOG), an Alphabet Inc. subsidiary, has a market capitalization of $1.9 trillion. The market capitalization of Apple (APPL) is $2.4 trillion.