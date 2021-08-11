Google and YouTube have added new child safety features.

On Tuesday, Google unveiled a raft of new online safety features for minors, including a private setting for teen videos and a filter for ads targeted at users under the age of 18.

The new capabilities affect Google’s YouTube video platform, as well as other online services like search and Google Assistant, and come amid growing concerns about online child abuse and safety at a time when internet usage is on the rise due to a global epidemic.

Parents, educators, child safety and privacy experts, and lawmakers are appropriately concerned about how to keep children and teenagers safe as they spend more time online, according to Mindy Brooks, Google product and user experience director.

“On a daily basis, we communicate with these organizations and share their concerns.”

The default setting for users under the age of 18 will be Google’s “safe search,” which filters out sensitive or mature content. This was previously only the case for users under the age of 13.

Video from 13 to 17-year-olds will be private by default on the hugely popular YouTube site, according to the tech giant.

In a blog post, James Beser, head of product management for YouTube Kids and Family, stated, “Content can only be seen by the user and whomever they want with private uploads.”

“Our goal is to help young people make educated decisions about their digital footprint and privacy… If a user wants their movie to be seen by the public, they can change the default upload visibility setting, and we’ll send them notifications about who can see it.”

Families will have an easier time requesting that Google delete their child’s photographs from image search requests.

“Of course, removing an image from search does not mean it is no longer on the web,” Brooks clarified, “but we believe this tweak will help give young people more control over their photographs online.”

All users under the age of 18 in the world will have their location history turned off by Google, with no option to put it back on. This is already in effect for anyone under the age of thirteen.

Google will also change how it presents ads to children, forbidding targeting based on a person’s age, gender, or hobbies if they are under the age of 18.