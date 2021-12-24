Google and Lenovo are joining the Exodus from the Consumer Electronics Show.

Google, Lenovo, and other major IT companies announced on Thursday that they will not be attending the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next month, joining an exodus fuelled by fear of Covid-19.

The internet behemoth and the Chinese computer behemoth have joined a growing number of corporations that have decided not to risk their personnel by staffing events, booths, or briefings at the annual tech extravaganza.

“We have chosen not to have a presence on the show floor of CES 2022 after considerable thought,” a Google spokesperson said.

“We’ve been keeping a close eye on the Omicron variant’s progress and have decided that it’s the greatest option for our teams’ health and safety.”

Google parent Alphabet’s Waymo self-driving car company likewise canceled its trip to Las Vegas, stating that it would participate virtually.

Lenovo has chosen to “halt all on-site operations” at the expo, according to a tweet from the company.

According to US media, US chipmaker Intel was also turning to a “digital only” CES strategy, making demonstrations online rather than risk exposing people to the pandemic.

Due to the quick proliferation of Covid-19 variation Omicron, numerous other prominent firms have had to cancel or scale back their plans.

The renowned four-day conference, which was set to return with a bang, is still set to begin on January 5.

However, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Amazon, T-Mobile, and Twitter all canceled their visits this week.

CNET, The Verge, and TechCrunch, among other major tech journals, have announced that they will no longer send reporters to cover the show, fueling speculation that CES may have to be postponed or canceled.

The Consumer Technology Association, the show’s organizer, announced last week that the number of confirmed exhibitors had surpassed 2,100, and that it will provide free Covid-19 quick testing kits to participants as an added degree of security.

CES warns all attendees that they must be completely immunized on its website.

The World Economic Forum, another big conference scheduled for January, announced Monday that it will postpone its annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, owing to Omicron.

According to organizers, the assembly of the world’s political and commercial elite will take place in “early summer.”