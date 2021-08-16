Google and Facebook Announce a New Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan.

On Monday, Google and Facebook announced plans for a new underwater internet connection that will connect Singapore, Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

Apricot, a 12,000-kilometer (almost 7,500-mile) cable project, is expected to be operational in 2024, pending to regulatory permissions, the businesses said in separate releases.

According to Facebook engineering manager Nico Roehrich, the project announced by the US corporations and regional and worldwide partners “would bring much-needed internet capacity, redundancy, and dependability to grow connections throughout the Asia-Pacific area.”

“The Apricot cable is part of our ongoing endeavor to develop global network infrastructure and better serve the over 3.5 billion people who use our services every month throughout the world,” Roehrich added.

The businesses unveiled another cable project called Echo earlier this year, which will connect the United States, Singapore, Guam, and Indonesia.

Google Cloud vice president Bikash Koley said, “The Echo and Apricot cables are complementary submarine systems that will offer benefits with multiple paths in and out of Asia, including unique routes through southern Asia, ensuring a significantly higher degree of resilience for Google Cloud and digital services.”

“Together, they will deliver lower latency, more bandwidth, and increased resilience in their connectivity between Southeast Asia, North Asia, and the United States for enterprises and startups in Asia,” Koley noted.

Due to tensions between the US and China, Google and Facebook paused work on a proposed underwater cable that would have connected California and Hong Kong this year.

The US Department of Justice suggested last year that Google and Facebook’s proposed cable bypass Hong Kong.