Google and an Indian billionaire partner to launch a low-cost smartphone.

On Monday, Google and Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, launched an advance order for an entry-level smartphone described as the world’s most cheap, joining the race to tap into the expanding budget sector.

In July of last year, Ambani’s company Reliance Industries announced a partnership with Google to produce a 4G smartphone, competing against Chinese and South Korean manufacturers that already have a strong presence in the South Asian country.

The JioPhone Next will be available in ten Indian languages and will cost 6,400 rupees ($87), with consumers able to pay an initial deposit of 1,999 rupees ($27) and the remainder paid in instalments.

The handset is a “breakthrough gadget,” according to Ambani, who says it would “empower average Indians… and take their digital adventures to the next level.”

However, analysts Naval Seth and Sonali Shah of Emkay Global Financial Services wrote in a note that the price was not yet “lucrative enough for (the) public.”

They said that Reliance’s telecoms business, Jio, had slashed the prices of prior phones several times, “accelerating acceptance.”

“If sales do not meet expectations, we feel it has the potential to do the same through various promotional strategies,” they added.

With 398.3 million users, Jio is India’s largest mobile network operator, having disrupted the industry with free calls and ultra-cheap data when it began in 2016.

The debut of the new phone coincides with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, which takes place later this week and is traditionally India’s busiest shopping season.