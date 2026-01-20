Gold Prices Surge to Historic Heights Amid Global Trade Tensions

Gold prices have surged to unprecedented levels across Asia, with both India and the Philippines experiencing significant price hikes on January 20, 2026. The surge in gold rates has been attributed to growing global trade tensions, increasing uncertainty in international markets, and a flight to safe-haven assets, according to reports from GoodReturns and FXStreet.

In India, the price of 24-karat gold, which is primarily used for investment purposes due to its high purity, rose sharply to Rs 14,728 per gram—an increase of Rs 104 from the previous day’s Rs 14,624. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold, commonly used in jewelry, climbed to Rs 13,500 per gram, up by Rs 95. Even 18-karat gold, often used in craftsmanship, saw a rise to Rs 11,046 per gram, marking an increase of Rs 78 from Rs 10,968 the day before.

Central Bank Influence and Investor Behavior

The surge in gold prices is not limited to India. In the Philippines, the cost of gold also saw an increase, with prices rising to 8,977.92 Philippine Pesos (PHP) per gram, up from PHP 8,935.02 just a day earlier. The price per tola, a traditional South Asian measurement, jumped from PHP 104,216.30 to PHP 104,716.20. For bulk investors, ten grams of gold were priced at PHP 89,779.95, while a troy ounce was valued at PHP 279,227.20.

Experts from FXStreet have emphasized that the continued rise in gold prices reflects its enduring role as a safe-haven asset. Gold has long been viewed as a store of value and a hedge against economic turbulence, and its demand has surged in response to global instability. In fact, central banks worldwide have significantly increased their gold reserves in recent years, with the World Gold Council reporting that 1,136 tonnes of gold, worth approximately $70 billion, were added to central bank reserves in 2022—the highest annual purchase on record. Central banks in emerging economies, including China, India, and Turkey, have been particularly aggressive in building their gold stockpiles.

As trade tensions continue to simmer globally, gold has become a preferred asset for both investors and central banks looking to shield themselves from financial volatility. The precious metal’s value is typically inversely correlated with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, meaning that when the dollar weakens, gold often rises. The asset also performs well during times of geopolitical instability and recession fears, which can cause its price to escalate as it is considered a safe investment.

In India, the distinctions between different gold purities are important for consumers. While 24-karat gold is predominantly sought after for investment, 22-karat and 18-karat gold are used primarily for jewelry. This distinction highlights the cultural and economic significance of gold in Indian society, where it is not only a financial asset but also a symbol of tradition and wealth.

For consumers in the Philippines, the rising cost of gold may be a double-edged sword. While it increases the value of existing gold holdings, it also makes new purchases, particularly for celebrations like weddings, more expensive. Buyers are advised to check with local dealers for the most accurate prices, as actual rates may vary due to supply and demand fluctuations.

As the gold market continues to react to global economic shifts, it remains to be seen whether these price increases will stabilize or continue in the face of rising global tensions. For now, gold’s value shines brighter than ever, particularly in markets like India and the Philippines, where its role as a safe-haven asset is clearer than ever.