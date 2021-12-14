‘God will take vengeance,’ says the father of a US drone strike victim in Afghanistan.

An Afghan woman whose daughter was among ten relatives murdered by a US drone strike that went astray expressed her displeasure on Tuesday with Washington’s determination that no one would be held accountable for the tragic blunder.

“God will avenge us,” said Aimal Ahmadi, 32, whose three-year-old daughter Malika and nine other relatives were killed in the August 29 hit, which occurred as the US military was rushing to finish its exit from Afghanistan.

The Pentagon said Monday that no US military man would face disciplinary punishment for making a “honest mistake” in misidentifying the family’s white Toyota sedan as a target of the Islamic State.

According to spokesman John Kirby, “there was not a compelling enough case to be established for personal culpability.”

The drone strike happened three days after an IS suicide bomber murdered more than 150 people at Kabul airport, including 13 US troops, escalating tensions among the evacuation force.

When asked if he was angry, Ahmadi told AFP: “Certainly… What if the United States had lost a child? What would have been the reaction?” The Pentagon has pledged to compensate surviving family members and assist with relocation, but Ahmadi said the family has had no direct communication from the US government or military.

“We only heard that they were sorry through the media,” he said.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan’s Taliban government urged the US to alter its decision not to punish anyone.

“If there is any justice and consideration for human rights and dignity, it is their responsibility to prosecute the perpetrators and pay the victims,” Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said.

At the time of the drone strike, Ahmadi’s brother Zemari worked for the US charity organization Nutrition and Education International (NEI).

The Pentagon’s probe into the event, according to NEI founder and president Steve Kwon, was “very unsatisfactory and inadequate” last month.

Family members have already stated that they demand a personal apology from US officials.