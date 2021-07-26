GM sues Ford for trademark infringement, saying the company has “no choice but to vigorously defend our brands.”

Ford (F) has been sued by General Motors (GM) for using the name “BlueCruise” for its hands-free driving technology system.

GM and its Cruise robo-taxi unit filed the case in federal court in California on Friday.

The manufacturer alleged in a statement obtained by Reuters that Ford’s use of the BlueCruise brand infringes on both the GM Super Cruise and the Cruise trademarks.

“While GM had hoped to resolve the trademark infringement dispute with Ford amicably, we were left with no choice but to fiercely defend our brands and protect the market equity our products and technologies have built over many years,” GM said.

GM claimed that it had “prolonged discussions” with Ford about the use of the Cruise name, but that they were unable to reach an agreement.

GM is suing Ford for trademark infringement, unfair competition, and unspecified damages, as well as a request to stop Ford from using the Blue Cruise moniker.

“Ford knew what it was doing,” GM claimed in the lawsuit. Ford’s plan to rebrand utilizing a key mark shared by GM and Cruise will undoubtedly lead to misunderstanding.”

According to Reuters, Ford replied to the case by calling it “meritless and ridiculous.”

“Drivers have known what cruise control is for decades; every carmaker offers it, and the term ‘cruise’ is a standard shorthand for the capability,” Ford stated in a statement. “That’s why BlueCruise was chosen as the name for Ford’s Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control’s next evolution.”

In April, Ford debuted the BlueCruise hands-free driving system, while GM stated that their hands-free driver technology would be renamed Super Cruise in 2012. In 2013, GM launched the Cruise line.

As of 1:06 p.m. ET on Monday, GM shares were trading at $55.59, up 65 cents, or 1.18 percent, while Ford shares were trading at $13.95, up 13 cents, or 0.94 percent.