GM Issues A Second Bolt Recall Due To A Fire Risk

General Motors issued a second recall for the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt on Friday, citing a battery failure as the cause of recent car fires.

The high-voltage batteries, which are manufactured by LG Chem in South Korea, have “two unusual production defects,” according to GM.

Owners of 2017-2019 Bolts will be notified when replacement components become available, according to the carmaker. Around 69,000 cars worldwide are affected by the recall, with around 51,000 in the United States.

Customers should, out of an abundance of caution, park their vehicles outside soon after charging and not leave them charging overnight, according to GM.

The announcement comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a consumer notice on July 14 advising Bolt owners to park their cars outside and away from their houses due to a potential fire hazard.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it was aware of two recent fires involving the vehicles. One of the latest fires, according to press reports, occurred in Vermont, while another occurred in New Jersey.

While the patch is being implemented, GM has advised Bolt owners to alter their car settings to allow for a maximum charge of 90%.

Customers were also advised to charge their vehicles after each use and not allow the charge drop below 70 miles of range.

This is the second time the business has had to address a fire danger in the vehicles: in November 2020, GM recalled the same group of vehicles.

The recall comes as the company intensifies its efforts to reposition itself as an electric vehicle pioneer. It increased its capital spending forecast by 30% to $35 billion through 2025 in June to speed up efforts on electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology.

In morning trade, GM shares slid 1.2 percent to $54.97, but later recovered some ground.