GM Increases Profit Expectations Due to Strong Pricing Despite Chip Shortage

GM raised its profit prediction for 2021 on Wednesday, citing robust vehicle pricing and low car inventories owing to a semiconductor chip bottleneck.

Full-year earnings are now expected to range between $7.7 billion to $9.2 billion, up from a previous range of $6.8 billion to $7.6 billion. Revenues more than doubled to $34.2 billion in the second quarter compared to the same period last year.

Profits totaled $2.8 billion, compared to a $806 million loss in the 2020 period due to Covid-19 limits.

GM has tried to insulate its most popular North American truck and SUV models from the semiconductor shortages that have forced several of its factories to shut down.

The semiconductor shortfall “remains fluid, and supply chain issues persist in H2,” according to GM.

In June, the business announced a 30 percent increase in its electric car and autonomous vehicle investment goals, bringing total spending to $35 billion by 2025.

However, in late July, the firm issued a second recall for the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt, citing a battery failure as the cause of recent car fires.

In pre-market trade, shares sank 3.4 percent to $55.89.