GM Extends Bolt EV Recall, Adding $1 Billion in Costs

On Friday, General Motors announced an expansion of its Chevrolet Bolt recall, stating plans to fix thousands more of the electric vehicles at a cost of $1 billion.

According to GM, the recall will correct two manufacturing issues that can occur in electric battery cells, resulting in fires in “rare scenarios.”

The additional actions add to the $812 million in expenditures associated with the earlier Bolt vehicle recall.

LG, GM’s supplier, was being pursued for reimbursement, according to GM.

GM stated it found “manufacturing faults in certain battery cells produced at LG manufacturing facilities outside of the Ochang, Korea plant.”

“GM and LG are attempting to identify and correct the source of these flaws. Meanwhile, GM is working with LG to secure promises for reimbursement of this field action.”

Following the July 23 statement, GM is also recalling more Bolt vehicles from the 2019 model year as well as those from the 2020-2022 model year.

The new recall concerns around 73,000 vehicles in the United States and Canada, up from the first recall’s 69,000.

“Every decision we make at GM is guided by our emphasis on safety and doing the right thing for our customers,” said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president. “As leaders in the transition to an all-electric future, we understand the importance of establishing and retaining trust.”

Consumers should take extra precautions while waiting for new parts, according to GM. This includes modifying the vehicle’s settings to allow for a maximum charge of 90%.

In after-hours trading on Friday, GM shares sank 2.2 percent to $47.73. GM made the announcement after the market had closed.