Glucagon Emergency Kit from Eli Lilly may ‘fail to treat’ low blood sugar.

Because of “potency loss,” Eli Lilly is voluntarily recalling a specific lot of its Glucagon Emergency Kit.

It may not be able to treat severe low blood sugar, which can have negative health consequences.

According to a corporate release issued on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the problem was found when the company received a complaint that the contents of the vials were in liquid form rather than powder. The problem appears to be “related to the manufacturing process,” according to the investigation. Due to the lack of efficacy, using the medicine in this liquid form may “fail to treat” severe low blood sugar, according to the notice.

Glucagon is an anti-hypoglycemic medication used to treat persons with diabetes who have very low blood sugar (severe hypoglycemia). Low blood sugar can be caused by things like skipping meals or exercising excessively, according to the company, and mild or moderate low blood sugar can quickly turn into very low blood sugar if not handled. In some circumstances, a patient may lose consciousness or be physically unable to consume the required sugar, necessitating a Glucagon injection.

“Severe hypoglycemia in diabetic individuals, if not treated promptly, can result in serious health outcomes ranging from temporary, minor symptoms to brain impairment, convulsions, and even death,” according to the risk warning. “It was reported to Lilly that the affected patient suffered a lack of medication effect and also reported additional seizures in connection with the one product complaint.”

Lot D239382D, with an expiration date of April 2022, is included in the recall (04 2022). It was sent to retailers and wholesalers across the country, and the corporation is in the process of contacting distributors and customers to arrange a refund and replacement.

Images of the recalled product can be found on the FDA’s website.

Customers with a Glucagon Emergency Kit lot D239382D should contact the firm at 1-800-LILLYRX (1-800-545-5979) for advice on how to return and replace the product. They should also notify their health care practitioner if they have experienced any difficulties that could be linked to using the product.

The business stated, “Lilly is strongly devoted to creating high-quality medicines for patients who need them, and the safety and quality of our products is our first concern.” “We take our responsibilities seriously and have put in place robust quality standards to ensure that we meet stringent regulatory requirements.”