Gloria Estefan reveals that she was sexually abused when she was nine years old.

Gloria Estefan, the Grammy-winning singer, revealed on Thursday that she was sexually molested by a family member when she was nine years old.

During an episode of her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk: The Estefans,” the Cuban-American singer discussed her childhood trauma with her adult daughter and niece.

“Ninety-three percent of abused children are aware of their abusers and trust them. And I know because I was one of them,” Estefan, who is now 64, stated.

The incident was carried out while Estefan was a student at a music school by a distant male relative who was “in a position of authority” and used Estefan’s mother’s confidence to molest the young singer, according to her.

“You’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Estefan’s niece Lili said her aunt as she took her hand in hers.

She said, “I have.”

Estefan, who performed with Miami Sound Machine on the mega-hit “Conga” in 1985, said her mother “felt happy” because the music teacher recognized her child’s aptitude and offered her extra attention.

Estefan stated, “I realized this was an extremely risky position.”

“And when I protested and told him he couldn’t do this, he said, ‘Your father’s in Vietnam, your mother’s alone, and I’ll kill her if you tell her.’

Because of her worry over the mistreatment, Estefan stated she lost some of her hair.

She eventually notified her mother, who called the cops. They persuaded Estefan’s mother not to press charges because she would “experience even more trauma” if she testified.

Clare Crawley, another television celebrity, appeared on the broadcast to talk about how she, too, was abused as a youngster.

Estefan said Crawley, “I didn’t want to sit here passively while you talk and are bold.”