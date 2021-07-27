Global Stocks Drop Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Tech Earnings

On Tuesday, US and European stock markets dipped ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and earnings announcements from major technology companies.

Analysts attributed the US pullback to profit-taking following recent price increases.

Meanwhile, traders were worried by China’s new crackdown on a variety of businesses, and Hong Kong led a sell-off throughout most Asian stock markets, extending the previous day’s losses.

In US trade, the Nasdaq, which is dominated by technology, ended the day with a 1.2 percent drop, part of a dismal day that affected all indices. The last two sessions on Wall Street saw the stock market make new highs, with optimism about solid corporate earnings overcoming concerns about the Delta form of Covid-19.

“Today is profit taking after a tremendous run,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, adding that tech investors noticed Tesla’s two percent drop despite the company posting astronomical profits after the markets closed on Monday.

A similar scenario might play out with Apple, Alphabet’s parent company Google, and Microsoft, which have all dropped 1% or more ahead of quarterly reports due out later Tuesday.

Investors are looking forward to the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement on Wednesday, which, while likely to retain loose money policies, could provide indications as to when the US central bank would shift course on its bond-buying strategy.

Investors aren’t concerned about a big shift in Fed messaging, according to O’Hare, who expects the US central bank to stick to its “wait and watch” stance, despite the threat posed by the fast-spreading Delta form of Covid-19.

In Europe, stocks fell 0.4 percent in London, 0.6 percent in Frankfurt, and 0.7 percent in Paris, owing in part to events in Asia.

After Beijing implemented new limits on China’s tutorial sector – which has hammered private education firms – as well as other moves against tech firms and new laws for property and food delivery companies, Hong Kong dropped more than 4% to equal Monday’s decline.

“The current weakness in Europe appears to be a by-product of broader fears that a policy blunder by Beijing might have global consequences,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Investors are speculating about where Beijing will strike next.

Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank remarked, “China’s regulatory uncertainty is not going away.”

“Indeed, it appears to be expanding, with no clear indication of when or where it will end.”

Tencent was also penalized after being ordered to renounce exclusive music label rights due to alleged antitrust violations. Its. Brief News from Washington Newsday.