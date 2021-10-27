Global Stocks Are Mostly Up Due To Strong Earnings.

Stocks in Europe and the United States gained on Tuesday after another round of mainly positive earnings, which helped to alleviate concerns about inflation and supply chain issues.

The Dow and S&P 500 concluded at new all-time highs, joining London, Paris, and Frankfurt stock exchanges in rising.

While the results were not all positive, most companies outperformed, and predictions of increasing costs driving down profits were unfounded.

“This is the first quarter in the entire cycle where the market is truly focused on margin pressures and supply chain disruptions… but so far, so good,” said National Securities’ Art Hogan, chief analyst.

“For the time being, I believe investors may view supply limits as a temporary issue, with soaring demand serving as the actual driver of future earnings growth.”

Aside from profits, statistics showing a resurgence in US consumer confidence and an increase in US new home sales boosted markets.

Following a mixed results report, Facebook fell 3.9 percent among individual firms. The social media behemoth announced a profit of $9.2 billion, which was higher than expected, but revenue fell short of projections.

The corporation, which has been chastised for its management of disinformation and other public policy issues, has approved a $50 billion share repurchase program.

Apple and Amazon, among other prominent technology companies, climbed on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports anticipated later this week.

Other corporations that did well included Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS, which reported a nine percent increase in third-quarter profits to $2.3 billion, boosted by its wealth management division and investment banking fees.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank hosts its monthly policy meeting, with traders hoping to learn more about the bank’s monetary policy objectives in light of rising global inflation.

The meeting takes place as authorities around the world seek to remove the ultra-loose measures put in place at the outbreak’s inception, with the Bank of England expected to raise interest rates this year, following moves by South Korea and New Zealand.

On predictions that the Bank of England may hike rates before the ECB, the euro fell to a 20-month low against the British pound.

“The health of Germany’s economy, Europe’s largest, remains a concern after a survey of business confidence plummeted to six-month lows for the fourth month in a row in October,” Western Union Business Solutions analyst Joe Manimbo said.

“However, the ECB may not seem unduly dovish,” Manimbo added, pointing out that inflation is over the target. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.