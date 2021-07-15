Global Stocks Are Mostly Falling Due To Profit-Taking And Concerns About Inflation

Investors balanced inflation fears against improved labor data and profited after recent Wall Street highs on Thursday, with global markets generally falling.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC that inflation in the US will continue elevated for months but will eventually decline.

“It’s critical that we keep a close eye on it, but I believe fundamentally that this will calm down,” Yellen said after the markets closed, following reports earlier this week that producer and consumer prices spiked in June.

Traders were keeping a watch on Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell’s second day of congressional testimony, in which he restated the central bank’s commitment to keep stimulus programs in place until the economy completely recovers.

In a speech earlier this week, Michael Saunders, a member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, suggested that increased inflation could prompt the central bank to reduce its asset purchases.

The comments came as British data revealed that unemployment fell to 4.8 percent in the three months to the end of May, down from 5.0 percent in the previous three months.

However, job openings are on the rise as employers struggle to fill positions, according to the data.

Major European bourses fell by approximately 1%, while two of the three major US indices also declined, with experts blaming profit-taking after a string of highs in the run-up to earnings season.

“This might be a classic instance of buy the rumor and sell the news,” 50 Park Investments’ Adam Sarhan said. “Sellers showing up after a major move up is completely natural and healthy.”

Investors remain concerned about the viral situation in Japan, as the Nikkei market in Tokyo fell 1.2 percent earlier.

In the meantime, Beijing delivered a slew of data on Thursday that showed steady but decreasing growth.

China’s economic growth fell to 7.9% in the second quarter, down from 18.3% in the previous three months, when the country’s economy roared back to life following a pandemic-induced shutdown last year.

Other Chinese data, such as retail sales and industrial production, came in stronger than expected, analysts noted, partially offsetting the lower GDP result.

“China’s second-quarter GDP statistics were marginally better than predicted, but the country’s economic future remains uncertain,” said Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at AJ Bell.

“A similar sentiment is spreading to other countries, implying that the post-Covid bounce may struggle to maintain its momentum.”

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.2 percent to 34,987.02. (close)

