Global stock markets, Bitcoin, and oil prices are all rising.

On Friday, global stock markets soared as a result of strong US company profits and consumer spending, while oil prices touched a three-year high and Bitcoin set a new high.

After strong showings on Asian markets, the FTSE 100 in London, the blue-chip DAX in Frankfurt, and the CAC 40 in Paris all closed higher.

In lunchtime trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8 percent, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were also higher.

Concerns about rising inflation were set aside as investors focused on a string of positive profit results in the United States, particularly at large banks.

“And just like that, inflation isn’t an issue, earnings are terrific, and the stock market has clear skies ahead,” said Patrick O’Hare, an analyst at Briefing.com.

“That may be an oversimplification of the situation,” O’Hare said, “but the market tone has clearly evolved in the last few days.”

On Friday, Goldman Sachs announced an increase in third-quarter profits, owing to strong growth in its financial advice and trading operations.

The US economy appears to be on track, according to new data released on Friday, with consumers increasing their spending in September and retail sales rising unexpectedly by 0.7 percent, boosted by wide gains that went beyond gasoline and automobiles.

Bitcoin surpassed $60,000 for the first time since April, thanks to rising expectations that the Securities and Exchange Commission will approve the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund in the United States.

According to Bloomberg News, the move could happen as soon as next week, making Bitcoin a financial instrument that can be traded like other securities, potentially making it more appealing to traditional investors.

The ETF would cap off a memorable year for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, which reached a new high of $64,870 in April and became legal tender in El Salvador, the first country to do so.

“The SEC’s approval of a Bitcoin ETF is a watershed event for the crypto industry since it might be the catalyst for attracting the next wave of crypto investors,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Meanwhile, North Sea Brent crude jumped to $85.10 a barrel, the highest level since October 2018, as the International Energy Agency raised its demand forecast as coal and gas shortages prompted a shift to oil.

Later in the day, it fell below $85 again.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.8 percent at 35,190.05 points.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.4 percent to 7,234.03 points.

Frankfurt's DAX is up 0.8 points.