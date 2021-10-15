Global stock markets, Bitcoin, and oil prices are all rising.

On Friday, global stock markets surged, driven by strong US business profits and consumer spending, while oil prices continued to rise and Bitcoin hit a new high.

The S&P 500 finished the week with a gain of 1.8 percent, putting it in first place among the three major US stock indices.

After strong showings on Asian markets, the FTSE 100 in London, the blue-chip DAX in Frankfurt, and the CAC 40 in Paris all closed higher.

Concerns about rising inflation were set aside as investors focused on a string of positive profit results in the United States, particularly at large banks.

“And just like that, inflation isn’t an issue, earnings are terrific, and the stock market has clear skies ahead,” said Patrick O’Hare, an analyst at Briefing.com.

“That may be an oversimplification of the situation,” O’Hare said, “but the market tone has clearly evolved in the last few days.”

On Friday, Goldman Sachs announced an increase in third-quarter profits, owing to strong growth in its financial advice and trading operations.

The US economy appears to be on track, according to new data released on Friday, with retail sales up unexpectedly by 0.7 percent in September, boosted by wide gains that went beyond gasoline and automobiles.

Following the White House announcement that the United States will reopen its borders to foreign tourists fully vaccinated against Covid-19 on November 8, travel-related equities in the United States had a nice day.

Expedia gained 1.8 percent, Marriott International gained 3.1 percent, and American Airlines gained 1.7 percent.

Bitcoin surpassed $60,000 for the first time since April, thanks to rising expectations that the Securities and Exchange Commission will approve the first US exchange-traded fund for cryptocurrency futures.

According to Bloomberg News, the move could happen as soon as next week, making Bitcoin a financial instrument that can be traded like other securities, potentially making it more appealing to traditional investors.

The ETF would cap off a memorable year for the world’s most popular digital currency, which reached a new high of $64,870 in April and became legal cash in El Salvador, the first country to do so.

“The SEC’s approval of a Bitcoin ETF is a watershed event for the crypto industry since it might be the catalyst for attracting the next wave of crypto investors,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Meanwhile, North Sea Brent crude jumped to $85.10 a barrel, a high not seen since October 2018, as the International Energy Agency raised its demand forecast for coal and other fuels. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.