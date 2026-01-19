Global Markets Rattle as Trump’s Tariff Announcement Sends Shockwaves Through Crypto, Stock, and Gold Sectors

Global financial markets were thrust into turmoil this weekend following President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on several European countries, sparking major drops in cryptocurrency values, declines in stock markets, and a surge in gold prices. The sweeping tariffs, targeting eight European nations, have not only raised the stakes in a diplomatic showdown but also triggered intense economic uncertainty worldwide.

On January 17, 2026, Trump revealed plans to impose a 10% tariff on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland, starting February 1. The tariffs are tied to the ongoing dispute over Greenland, which Trump had proposed purchasing, but which European leaders have rejected outright. The U.S. president warned that the tariff could increase to 25% by June 1 if no agreement is reached on the issue.

Crypto Market Hit Hard

The announcement immediately sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency, saw its price plummet nearly $4,000 in just two hours, dropping from $95,500 to a low of $91,935 on the evening of January 17. By Monday, January 19, the price had stabilized at around $92,600, though it remained down by about 2.5% compared to the previous 24 hours. Other cryptocurrencies, including ether and Solana, also faced significant declines, with losses of 4.9% and 8.6%, respectively.

The rapid decline in Bitcoin’s price triggered a wave of forced liquidations across the market, totaling over $525 million. This served as a stark reminder of the volatility inherent in digital currencies, even those that are often considered a “safe haven” from traditional market fluctuations. Bitcoin’s circulating supply of 19.98 million coins, which had previously been seen as a buffer against macroeconomic shocks, did little to protect it from the political turbulence triggered by the U.S. tariffs.

Gold and Traditional Assets Gain Ground

In contrast, traditional safe-haven assets like gold saw a remarkable surge, reaching an all-time high of around $4,670 per ounce. As concerns over the global trade conflict escalated, investors flocked to gold, outpacing the battered cryptocurrency sector. The increasing interest in gold was underscored by reports noting that the precious metal was “outperforming crypto” as investors scrambled to find stability amid the uncertainty.

The reaction in the stock markets was similarly negative, with U.S. equities opening lower on January 19, reflecting the broader shift in risk sentiment. The U.S. dollar weakened slightly, while the euro also dropped in value, as investors adjusted to the implications of a potential transatlantic trade war.

As the European Union prepares to respond, EU officials have called for an emergency summit in Brussels on January 22 to address the growing tensions. The bloc is considering reinstating a package of retaliatory tariffs worth €93 billion, which had previously been suspended. If negotiations fail, these tariffs are set to be reintroduced on February 6. European leaders, including European Council President Antonio Costa, have expressed a unified stance in opposing Trump’s tariffs, with Costa stressing the EU’s readiness to resist coercive tactics while keeping the door open for dialogue.

The diplomatic tension has also spurred protests in Denmark and Greenland, where citizens are voicing opposition to the U.S. tariff threats. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated that Europe would not be “blackmailed” and pledged solidarity with Greenland, which has become the focal point of the dispute.

At the same time, the legal foundations of Trump’s tariff strategy are under scrutiny in the U.S. The Supreme Court is set to rule on a case that could determine whether the president has the authority to impose such broad tariffs under emergency powers. The case centers on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which Trump has invoked to justify his tariff policy. If the court rules against him, it could have significant financial ramifications, including the potential refunding of over $100 billion in tariffs already collected.

As the week progresses, all eyes are on the emergency EU summit, the upcoming Supreme Court ruling, and the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Trump is scheduled to appear. European officials hope the forum will provide a platform for de-escalating tensions, but they caution that failure to reach an agreement could lead to further volatility in the global markets. The geopolitical and economic landscape has been irrevocably changed by these developments, leaving investors and policymakers alike scrambling for solutions.