Global Economy: The IMF Projects Slower Growth Due to Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by Pandemics.

The International Monetary Prediction reduced its global economic growth forecast on Tuesday, citing the pandemic and supply chain disruptions as reasons.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its global economic outlook, decreasing its projection to 5.9% from 6% in July. The current growth prediction for 2022 is 4.9 percent.

According to the analysis, industrialized economies’ growth will revert to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, while emerging markets’ growth will be 5.5 percent below trend.

The IMF expects the US economy will grow at a rate of 6%, down from the earlier projection of 7%. The IMF also cut its forecasts for Canada, Spain, Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

China is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8%.

“The significant gap in economic prospects among nations remains a key concern,” said Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s Chief Economist.

Consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 2.8 percent in 2021 and 2.3 percent in 2022, according to the IMF, up from 2.4 percent and 2.1 percent in July. In contrast, consumer prices in developing countries are predicted to rise by 5.5 percent in 2021 and 4.9 percent in 2022. “While monetary policy can normally ignore temporary spikes in inflation,” Gopinath added, “central banks should be ready to respond rapidly if the risks of rising inflation expectations become more serious in this uncharted recovery.”

The epidemic has generated a slew of issues for the global economy, as increasing demand has disrupted supply lines. Massive rises in shipping costs have resulted in higher consumer pricing.

The IMF believes that the greatest threat to recovery is the spread of other variations, and that immunizations should be prioritized in order to achieve a good recovery. According to the report, 60 percent of eligible populations in industrialized countries have been vaccinated, whereas only 4 percent of the population in developing countries has been immunized.

“Due to worsening pandemic dynamics, the prognosis for the low-income developing nation group has dimmed significantly,” Gopinath remarked.

President Biden said in September that he will contribute 500 million vaccine shots to countries throughout the world in order to reach his goal of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population by September 2022. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also approved $650 billion in currency reserves to be distributed around the world to countries in need and to help individuals suffering from the severe effects of the virus.

“We’re all in this together,” Gopinath added, “and the pandemic won’t be done until it’s over everywhere.”