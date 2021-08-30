Global App Spending Is On Track For Another Record Year, According To This Infographic.

Faced with antitrust allegations and the wrath of (some) app makers, Apple reached out to its developer community in November 2020 by introducing the App Store Small Business Program, which lowers Apple’s contentious app store commission from 30% to 15% for developers earning less than $1 million per year. Apple stated this week that app developers will be able to advise consumers about payment methods outside of Apple’s ecosystem, such as via email, allowing them to avoid the App Store commission.

Apple has taken a 30% cut on app sales, in-app purchases of digital content, and subscriptions made via iOS apps since the App Store launched in 2008 (the latter dropping to 15% after the first year), which has recently drawn the attention of competition watchdogs, particularly in cases where Apple competes with third-party app makers (e.g. Apple Music vs. Spotify).

The graph below shows why Apple is working so hard to keep its App Store piece of the pie. App Store revenue exceeded $40 billion in the first half of 2021, according to projections from app analytics firm SensorTower. Even if the majority of that number qualifies for Apple’s commission, that’s at least $10 billion in revenue in just six months, which isn’t small change for Apple. According to an expert witness called in Apple’s court lawsuit against Fortnite producer Epic Games, the firm made $22 billion in App Store commissions last year, with a profit margin of about 80%. Of course, Apple refuted these figures, claiming that its genuine profit margins are much lower.