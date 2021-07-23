Gilad Shamri, a Silicon Valley growth hacker, shares startup insights.

New research backs up previous conclusions that the majority of startups fail.

This is the reality: just a small percentage of the hundreds of firms that are started every day succeed and exit. “So, before you dream of success, make a list of the reasons why your startup can fail,” says Gilad Shamri, founder of “Growth Artists.”

Given that the majority of unicorn startups are still based in the United States, Shamri maintains that the model he uses to lower customer acquisition costs in the digital sphere is applicable to most digital startups – and that it was accelerated during the recent pandemic, which shifted even more consumer focus online. Gilad, a serial entrepreneur and one of Silicon Valley’s most well-known growth hackers, was only 21 years old when he founded his first company from a hospital bed in Israel, and later scaled it during a post-Army tour to South America.

Interestingly, Shamri’s initial start-up was an endeavor to help young Israelis find work, and the company was bought two years later after numerous iterations. “One of the things our country achieved well as part of basic military training is to equip people with both team and individual talents that bolt on well with American and European corporates,” he says, adding that “it made a lot of sense to help connect these people with genuine opportunities.” He also founded Interp.me, an app that connects deaf people with on-demand ASL interpreters. Gilad has recently concentrated on advising impact businesses on community building and growth marketing. He founded his growth marketing firm, Growth Artists, after moving to Silicon Valley. He’s ditched traditional marketing’s playbook in favor of his data-driven, experiment-based technique, which has already helped hundreds of firms develop and flourish using the lean startup model.

If an entrepreneur wants to succeed in a competitive business climate, Shamri feels that they should focus on the following points:

Recognize your limitations.

Getting your business off the ground is difficult, and there are often stumbling obstacles along the way. Forcing entrepreneurs to make unpleasant decisions they had no intention of making. Making the best decision, on the other hand, necessitates an understanding of our flaws and limitations. As a result, it is critical for all startup founders to play devil’s advocate.

They'll have to come up with a zillion different strategies for the startup to succeed.