Gift Card Sales, Holiday Hours, and More at Target

Target’s (TGT) holiday specials continue this weekend with the retailer’s annual two-day gift card sale, giving buyers even more time to stock up on gifts in time for Christmas.

Starting on Saturday, Target will offer 10% off orders of $500 or more in Target gift cards, saving customers up to $50. The gift card promotion is available till Sunday.

Customers must be enrolled members of Target Circle, the company’s loyalty program, in order to receive the gift card offer. Target Circle members get 1% back on practically all of their purchases at Target.

Purchases can be made as physical gift cards or given through email or text, and the promotion is limited to one purchase per client online or in-store.

Target, on the other hand, warns that “higher shipment traffic may create delays for physical gift cards,” and recommends email and SMS gift card choices for faster delivery.

Gift cards from Target can be used to buy products both in stores and online.

Target is not only offering a gift card discount, but it is also expanding its shopping hours in preparation for the holidays. According to USA Today, most businesses will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight through December 23. Target stores remain open till 10 p.m. on most days.

Target.com/store-locator can be used to confirm store hours in your area.

Target’s chief store officer, Mark Schindele, told USA Today that the business wants to make it “as easy as possible for guests to receive all of their holiday requirements, on their terms.”

Target is also having another “Holiday Best” sale this week, which continues through Sunday in stores and online.

Target’s “Holiday Best” promotions give the retailer’s “best planned” prices for the season, implying that customers won’t be able to find a lower price on that product item in stores or online over the holidays. Consumers can request a price match if an item is cheaper until December 24.

Target’s stock was trading at $246.59 at 9:53 a.m. EST on Friday, up $1.09 or 0.44 percent.