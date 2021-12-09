Gibraltar, a British overseas territory, will use blockchain to deliver public services.

Gibraltar has announced that it will employ blockchain technology to supply public services, marking a major step forward in the digitalization of the eGov system it launched earlier this year.

The initiative will be set up with the cooperation of Latin American crypto exchange Bitso and RSK blockchain creator IOVlabs, according to Gibraltar, a self-governing British overseas territory on the south coast of Spain.

“The proposed blockchain solution will build on and extend the functionality of Gibraltar’s eGov system,” according to a statement. “The initial phase will focus on enabling users to store government-issued and certified credentials.”

Since introducing legislation surrounding Distributed-Ledger-Technology (DLT) in January 2018, Gibraltar has been grooming itself as a blockchain and cryptocurrency centre.

Blockchain, according to Albert Isola, minister of digital and financial services, would help improve communication between the government and the public. He went on to say that the process of digitizing many other services began earlier this year, and that he believes RSK Blockchain will “serve as a solid foundation on which to build the intended program of services in a coordinated and phased manner, further complementing the work already undertaken.” Even while big economies like China and India have either banned or tightened control over decentralized digital currencies, Gibraltar is one of the few authorities that has warmed to the burgeoning technology. El Salvador, a Central American country, was one of the first to embrace Bitcoin as its legal currency, while it still uses the US dollar for formal transactions. In November, the country added 100 Bitcoins to its treasury with the intention of expanding.