Giant 3D Cat Brings Tokyo Crowds to Their Feet

A futuristic new addition to Tokyo’s neon cityscape is a big 3D cat that sleeps, meows, and cautiously stares down at the audience gathered underneath its high-tech screen.

On a new digital billboard in Shinjuku, one of Tokyo’s biggest shopping and transit districts, a white, black, and orange kitten appears between advertisements.

It was formally released on Monday, but it had been making teaser appearances for many days prior, soon attracting throngs of smartphone-wielding admirers.

“He appears to be a lot more real than he does on YouTube. He’s stunning! And he’s a lot bigger than I thought,” Nanami Isawa, a university student, told AFP.

The curving 4K LED screen, which covers approximately 155 square meters, gives the cat an astonishing three-dimensional image (1,668 square feet).

Emine Atajanova, a student, described the cat as “very cute,” noting that it appeared larger and more stunning in person than it did online.

“Actually, it appears to be rather real. I think it’s incredibly pretty when you look at social media and see the differences,” she remarked.

Another passer-by, Ryusuke, expressed his admiration for the critter, saying, “It’s lovely that it’s purring.” It appeals to me.”