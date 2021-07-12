Ghosn, the ex-CEO of Renault, denies any responsibility in the Dieselgate investigation.

During more than six hours of interrogation in Beirut in May, former Nissan and Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn denied any responsibility in Renault’s alleged cheating on pollution testing for diesel vehicles, according to papers reviewed by AFP.

Before his arrest in Japan in 2018 on allegations of financial irregularities, Ghosn managed the Franco-Japanese car-making alliance, which he denies.

A year later, he skipped bail and escaped to Lebanon.

Three French magistrates flew from Paris to Beirut to examine the 67-year-old defunct company about the pollution crisis that has engulfed several other automakers, notably Volkswagen, Peugeot, and Citroen.

According to the minutes of the interview, Ghosn, who was questioned as a witness, said that he did not get engaged in issues relating to engine performance at his level of management.

He added during questioning on May 26 that he was also head of Nissan and Renault’s smaller partner Mitsubishi between 2016 and 2018, “meaning three firms spanning two continents, you can readily assume that I did not know the engines in detail.”

Volkswagen was at the center of the “Dieselgate” controversy, which began in 2015 when the company admitted to employing “defeat devices” to cheat on emissions testing in 11 million diesel engines.

It has since entangled other automakers and sparked investigations in a number of countries, including France, where Citroen, Peugeot, Renault, and Volkswagen have all been charged with emissions fraud.

In 2016, France’s anti-fraud office put the needle squarely at Ghosn, claiming that the scam involved Renault’s “entire chain of command” and that the cheating was part of “business policy.”

In the interview, which was initially published by Le Monde newspaper earlier this month, Ghosn, who led Renault from 2005 until 2019, denied that the business fudged emissions readings.

The Brazilian-born entrepreneur, who also holds French and Lebanese citizenship, told investigators, “We in no way skimped on regard for (environmental) requirements.”

While conceding that Renault had “performance” difficulties, he said that it was “nothing compared to what other manufacturers have been accused of in terms of willfully suppressing the results.”

He pointed investigators to his previous employees, notably Carlos Tavares, his former deputy who now runs an association between Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler, and Opel, on technical problems.

“I’m not a vehicle person,” Ghosn declared, emphasizing that he was first and foremost a “manufacturer.”