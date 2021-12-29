Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, was found guilty of sex trafficking.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, was found guilty on Wednesday of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein, the late American tycoon.

Maxwell was found guilty of five of the six charges she was facing, including the most serious charge of sex trafficking a kid, by a 12-person jury.

The 60-year-old daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life in prison.

Conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors carries a maximum punishment of 40 years in prison. The lower charges have a five- or ten-year sentence. As Judge Alison Nathan read out the judgments for each of the six counts, Maxwell sat calmly in the Manhattan courtroom, carefully removing her mask to drink sips of water.

Nathan expressed her gratitude to the jurors for their duty, saying they did it with “dilligence.”

Nathan adjourned the hearings at 5:10 p.m. (2210 GMT), and Maxwell walked out of the courthouse into jail, as she had done every day of the trial.

Her sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

The allegations against Maxwell spanned the years 1994 until 2004.

Maxwell allegedly groomed two of Epstein’s alleged victims while they were as young as 14 years old, arranging for them to give Epstein massages that ended in sexual contact.