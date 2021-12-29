Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, was found guilty of sex trafficking.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, was found guilty on Wednesday of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein, the late American tycoon.

Maxwell, who turned 60 on Christmas Day, was found guilty of five of the six charges she faced, including the most serious felony of sex trafficking a kid, by a 12-person jury.

Judge Alison Nathan gave out the judgments after the jury deliberated for five days. She sat passively in the Manhattan courtroom, gently removing her mask to take sips of water.

The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press mogul Robert Maxwell, who grew up in riches and privilege as a companion of royalty, could face life in prison.

Sex trafficking of minors carries a maximum punishment of 40 years in prison. The lower charges have a five- or ten-year sentence. Maxwell was found not guilty of enticing a juvenile to travel to engage in illicit sex activities on one count.

Nathan expressed her gratitude to the jurors for their duty, saying they did it with “dilligence.”

Nathan adjourned the proceedings after the decision was read, and Maxwell walked out of the courthouse into detention, as she had done every day of the month-long trial.

Her sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

The verdict was applauded by US Attorney Damian Williams.

In a statement, Williams said, “A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable — aiding and engaging in the sexual abuse of children.”

“It has taken much too long for justice to be served. Today, however, justice has been served.” The allegations against Maxwell spanned the years 1994 until 2004.

Maxwell allegedly groomed two of Epstein’s alleged victims while they were as young as 14 years old, arranging for them to give Epstein massages that ended in sexual contact.

One woman, who only wanted to be named as “Jane,” described how Maxwell approached her at summer camp and made her feel “special.”

Sexual contacts with Epstein were common, she alleged, with Maxwell occasionally present.

Another woman, who only wanted to be identified as “Carolyn,” said she was regularly given $300 after sexual contacts with Epstein, and that she was often paid by Maxwell herself.

Annie Farmer, now 42, was a third alleged victim who said Maxwell fondled her breasts while she was a teenager at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

While awaiting his own sex crimes trial, Epstein, 66, committed suicide in jail in 2019. The following year, Maxwell, his lover-turned-close friend, was jailed.

Maxwell had entered a not guilty plea to all charges. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.