Ghana’s President is in a Pickle Over Anti-LGBT Legislation.

Ghana’s opposition parliamentarians are putting President Nana Akufo-Addo in a bind by promoting an anti-LGBT bill that has been heavily criticized for damaging rights but praised by many Ghanaians.

While discrimination against LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) individuals is rampant in the strongly devout West African nation, no one has ever been convicted under the colonial-era statute.

A bill was introduced in parliament earlier this month that includes criminalizing LGBT campaigning, requiring people to denounce “suspects,” advocating for conversion treatment, and imposing lengthier prison sentences.

The world community has joined activists in opposing the “promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values bill,” which was authored by eight parliamentarians, the majority of whom were from the opposition party.

In a statement, a group of UN experts stated, “Adopting the Act in its current or any partial form would be tantamount to a violation of a number of human rights criteria, including the absolute ban of torture.”

“It will not only criminalize LGBTI persons, but also everyone who supports, sympathizes with, or is even vaguely affiliated with them.”

If parliament approves the document, the president can either sign it, ignoring criticism, or veto it, which analysts and diplomats believe he will not do given strong support for anti-LGBT legislation.

According to research conducted by Afrobarometer in 2014, nearly 90% of Ghanaians stated they would support a government decision to criminalize same-sex partnerships.

“The opposition party is using this as a significant political ploy to get the current government to take a position one way or the other for political reasons,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) researcher Wendy Isaack said.

Akufo-Addo, who was re-elected in December, has stated publicly that same-sex marriage will not be legalized under his administration.

Analysts and diplomats say the British-educated former rights lawyer with a global reputation has little to gain from the proposed laws.

“He won’t get anything out of it… “It is not his bill, and he did not originate it,” Henry Kwasi Prempeh, director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development, explained.

“It is fairly evident that he (the president) is not very fond of this bill,” a Western official who requested anonymity said. They can see the broad popular view, but it’s a tricky issue.”

