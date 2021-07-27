GE’s stock has risen as a result of an increase in industrial orders.

General Electric’s stock jumped early Tuesday after the company received more orders in aviation and other major divisions while posting a lesser loss than the year before.

Aviation orders increased 47 percent year over year, despite the travel industry’s coronavirus crisis, as the company profited from a slew of new plane acquisition plans by major airlines.

Increased orders were also received by GE in the areas of healthcare, renewable energy, and electricity.

GE’s revenues also increased during the quarter, increasing by 9% to $18.3 billion, exceeding analyst estimates and allowing the firm to raise its projections for 2021 industrial free cash flow.

“Momentum is increasing across our industries, led by healthcare and services in general, with aviation showing early indications of recovery,” said Lawrence Culp, GE CEO. “We are raising our full-year free cash flow outlook based on our optimistic cash results.”

Culp has overseen asset sales and cost-cutting efforts for GE since being named CEO in 2018, following a rocky period for the US conglomerate, which was dropped from the Dow index.

GE reported a $1.2 billion loss for the quarter, compared to a $2.2 billion loss in the same time in 2020. Interest payments and other debt-reduction charges were among the factors that contributed to the loss.

In pre-market trade, shares increased 3.5 percent to $13.37.