Germany’s political parties have reached an initial agreement on the next government.

On Friday, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz went a step closer to succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor, announcing a preliminary agreement to form a new coalition with his Social Democrats, Greens, and liberal FDP.

The three parties have been in talks since Scholz’s centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the federal elections on September 26, with Merkel’s conservatives coming in second.

“Overall, we get the impression that a new beginning is conceivable here, thanks to the three parties that have joined together,” Scholz told reporters.

“We have agreed on a document from the exploratory talks,” he added, calling it a “really excellent result that clearly shows that a government in Germany can be established that strives to ensure we achieve development.”

The initial agreement, according to Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock, signals a “coalition of advance” to “truly use the coming decade as a decade of rebirth.”

After achieving their worst post-war election result, Merkel’s CDU-CSU alliance is almost certain to be sent to the opposition benches, according to the agreement that would serve as the foundation for official coalition discussions.

Even though CDU leader and chancellor candidate Armin Laschet just stated that his party is ready to creating a governing coalition, his own job is on the line.

In the midst of their biggest crisis in decades, conservatives are proposing a clean sweep of their leadership, with a congress to nominate their new bosses by December.

Scholz, who is also Merkel’s vice chancellor, expressed optimism this week that the three-way discussions in which his party is involved will result in Germany’s new government being formed before Christmas.

According to a poll released Friday, 62 percent of Germans approve of the SPD, Greens, and FDP combination as the next federal administration, dubbed “traffic-light” after the three parties’ red, green, and yellow colors.

Scholz’s approval rating was even higher, with three out of four people saying his appointment as chancellor was “excellent.”

The impending shift in Germany’s leadership to the left comes as the continent’s largest economy grapples with the difficult task of ensuring the country’s post-pandemic recovery.

Raw material and component shortages are already stifling progress, with plants in Germany’s important automobile industry shut down due to supply concerns.

While industry is encouraging the government to maintain its support, achieving a zero-emissions objective by 2045 will necessitate massive investments, including the construction of additional sustainable energy capacity and better transportation options.

