Germany’s New Government Takes Charge of Pandemics and Diplomacy

On their first day in office, Germany’s new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his staff hit the ground running with a pandemic crisis meeting and first appearances in Paris and Brussels.

Scholz met with regional leaders from Germany’s 16 states to address the coronavirus pandemic after receiving a ceremonial handover from Angela Merkel on Wednesday.

“When it’s required, we want to act promptly and forcefully,” Scholz said after the meeting, emphasizing his desire to “guarantee that as many citizens as possible get vaccinated,” including with third booster doses.

Scholz’s alliance of his Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens, and the liberal FDP had already been drawn into battling the pandemic before he was sworn in, with intensive care beds filling up and new variation Omicron adding to anxieties.

During Wednesday’s investiture ceremony, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasized the “deadly dangerous” situation, urging Scholz to “guarantee that the pandemic does not bind us firmly in its grip for another year.”

Scholz, 63, has already advocated for Germany to follow Austria’s lead and make vaccinations mandatory, citing Germany’s stagnant vaccination rate as justification.

But he may have to make a lot more difficult choices in the future.

Scholz “faces a challenging chancellorship,” the Tagesspiegel newspaper wrote, emphasizing that the epidemic was not only an epidemiological disaster but also a source of sharp societal tensions.

“Debates are being conducted in an uncompromising manner, factions are being established that are scarcely establishing any bridges to others,” it added, adding that resolving the severe splits “will come down to the chancellor.”

Scholz took his first step onto the world stage while fighting fires at home, participating in a virtual Summit for Democracy organized by the United States.

Scholz is no stranger to the diplomatic scene, having previously served as mayor of Hamburg at the G20 conference and as finance minister in Merkel’s cabinet for the past four years.

While he has promised consistency, international observers will be looking for any variations in tone given the country’s transition from a conservative-led administration to a centre-left-led alliance after 16 years.

Scholz will travel to Paris for his first official visit on Friday, when he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He’ll then fly to Brussels to meet with EU leaders and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

However, his Foreign Minister, the Greens’ Annalena Baerbock, made her first visits in both major European capitals on Thursday.

