German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is challenging the country’s sick leave system with a proposal to abolish the use of telephone sick notes, sparking an intense backlash from unions and medical professionals. Merz argues that this pandemic-era policy, which allows employees to call in sick without visiting a doctor, contributes to absenteeism and hampers productivity in the struggling economy.

The Sick Leave Debate

Merz has pointed to rising absenteeism as a key factor behind Germany’s economic slowdown. Citing statistics that show the average worker takes 14.5 sick days per year, he deemed the figure “too high,” implying it encourages laziness. At a recent rally, Merz posed the question, “Is that really necessary?”

His proposal to end the “Telefonkrankschreibung” (telephone sick note) has divided the nation. While the government maintains that the policy promotes “bunking off” and negatively impacts growth, critics argue it is an unnecessary move at a time when Germany is grappling with economic stagnation.

Medical and Union Response

Doctors are particularly concerned about the policy’s potential health risks. They warn that requiring employees to visit a clinic for every minor illness could lead to overcrowded waiting rooms, turning them into “petri dishes” for further infection. Health professionals have also cautioned that this would burden an already overstretched healthcare system.

Unions have voiced strong opposition, arguing that the policy undermines workers’ rights and disregards their well-being. Critics argue that the flexibility introduced during the pandemic should not be reversed, as it has been essential for maintaining work-life balance.

The debate on sick leave strikes a contrast for many in less-developed economies, such as Kenya, where the idea of taking three weeks off annually remains a distant dream. For those eyeing opportunities in Germany’s labor market, the proposal signals a shift toward a more rigid work culture, as the post-pandemic era of flexible policies is increasingly seen as unsustainable in some parts of Europe.