Germany’s Low Vaccination Rate And A Spiritual Movement

An outbreak of coronavirus at a German Waldorf school has thrown a spotlight on “anthroposophy,” the spiritual movement that underpins the educational system, and sparked concerns about how it might be contributing to vaccination rates stagnating.

Germany’s vaccination rate has struggled to reach 70% since the summer, despite a turbo-charged inoculation campaign in the spring.

Similarly, the vaccination curve in Austria and parts of Switzerland where German is spoken has flattened.

One of the causes, according to Spiegel writer Tobias Rapp, who attended a Waldorf school, is “the vaccine skepticism of a distinct middle-class group with its center in southern Germany and Switzerland.”

The group is made up of adherents to anthroposophy, a philosophy created by Austrian educator Rudolf Steiner in the early twentieth century, according to Rapp.

Anthroposophy holds that illnesses are a necessary obstacle that must be conquered naturally, based on beliefs in karma, rebirth, and connections to the spiritual world.

Michael Blume, a political and religious science expert, also credits geography with providing a fertile ground for such esoteric views to flourish.

He claims that vaccine skepticism is especially strong in mountainous areas of southern Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, where an anti-authoritarian streak fueled by federalism and proximity to nature give further ingredients for ideologies like anthroposophy to develop.

“Many anthroposophists believe in the law of karma,” he told AFP, “which states that sicknesses can help atone for crimes committed in former lifetimes and bring about spiritual progress.”

“That is why, sadly, there are many vaccine skeptics in some Waldorf schools. Some others believe in conspiracy ideas as well “he stated

Prior to the pandemic, measles outbreaks frequently targeted Waldorf or Steiner schools, which number 200 in Germany and are known for their alternative way of letting children to learn at their own speed.

Even if not all parents who bring their children to Waldorf schools are corona-skeptics or anti-vaxxers, the schools have been regularly linked to fights over Covid vaccinations and mask-wearing during the last 20 months of the growing pandemic.

Investigators discovered that only two or three of the 55 medical certifications exempting students and teachers from wearing masks at the Freiburg school where 117 infections were documented in late October were authentic.

While there are just 12,000 anthroposophists in Germany’s 83-million-strong population, the movement’s influence is significantly more widespread.

Aside from the schools, anthroposophy lies at the heart of the Weleda cosmetics company, which was founded by Steiner. A significant organic.