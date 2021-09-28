Germany’s Laschet is facing calls to resign as a result of his election loss.

Armin Laschet faced rising pressure Tuesday to resign after his conservatives were defeated by the Social Democrats in Germany’s election, complicating his efforts to create the next government following the dismal vote.

Laschet’s conservative CDU-CSU coalition received the second-worst election performance in postwar Germany, with 24.1 percent, trailing Olaf Scholz’s SPD with 25.7 percent.

However, Laschet, the conservative bloc’s candidate to succeed veteran Chancellor Angela Merkel, has stated that his party would continue to seek a governing coalition and is open to negotiations with the Greens and the liberal FDP.

Despite admitting that he was “not content with this result,” Laschet argued that “no party” – not even the Social Democrats – could claim a mandate to lead as a consequence of Sunday’s vote.

Even within his own party, though, there are rising calls for Laschet to concede defeat and retire.

“You’ve been defeated. Please provide some information. On Twitter, Ellen Demuth, a CDU member of the Rhineland-Palatinate state parliament, wrote, “Avoid more damage to the #CDU and resign.”

“We were defeated in the election. Tilman Kuban, the head of the CDU’s youth wing, stated, “Full stop.”

Marcus Muendlein, the chairman of the party’s youth wing in Saxony, called for “a truly fresh beginning” that could only happen if “our leader and candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet… resigns.”

Later Tuesday, when the newly elected MPs of the CDU and their Bavarian partners, the CSU, sit down together for the first time since the election, a tumultuous session is predicted.

Laschet, who was elected as the CDU’s leader in January, was for a long time the overwhelming favorite to succeed Angela Merkel when she steps down following the election on Sunday.

However, as a result of a series of gaffes, including being captured on camera smiling in the background during a sombre homage to flood victims, his party’s popularity began to plummet.

The CDU and CSU, who have dominated German politics since World War II, have never received less than 30% of the vote in a national election.

Several CDU heavyweights, including Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, and Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner, lost their direct mandates in the ballot.

Merkel’s previous Baltic Sea coast constituency, which she had held since 1990, was won by an unknown from the SPD.

Former CDU voters were seen departing the party in droves, largely in favor of the SPD and the Greens, according to official numbers.