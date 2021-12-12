Germany’s Green Power Efforts are Dominated by Wildlife Concerns.

Germany is expanding its electricity system to help with the transition to renewable energy sources, but people in some places are delaying the process due to wildlife concerns.

“I’m not implying that an energy transition isn’t required. We, on the other hand, do not want these pylons “AFP quoted Hartmut Lindner, 75, as saying.

Lindner has been fighting a planned high-voltage power line in the Schorfheide-Chorin natural reserve, just outside Berlin, for 15 years.

Between the cities of Bertikow and Neuenhagen, energy firm 50Hertz plans to install roughly 115 kilometers (71 miles) of new lines, replacing an existing network of smaller pylons.

The new network will bring wind energy produced in northern Germany to the region.

According to Lindner, a retired teacher, it might jeopardize “thousands of species of birds, some of them endangered” in the natural reserve.

Lindner began a campaign in 2008 to protest the project with the help of several hundred local citizens.

He is dissatisfied with 50Hertz’s “lack of responsiveness” after years of public consultations and talks. 50Hertz has refused to adjust the line’s path and began construction work earlier this year.

Lindner is one of an increasing number of Germans who oppose the construction of power pylons near their homes, a tendency that could stymie the move to renewable energy.

In the following years, the country plans to phase out coal and nuclear energy, with renewables like wind energy playing an increasingly vital role in keeping the lights on.

“The issue is that wind energy is predominantly produced in the north, whereas many requirements, particularly industrial ones, are in the south. As a result, new networks are required to carry this electricity “AFP spoke with Dierk Bauknecht, an expert at the Oeko-Institut research center.

According to official estimates from the German economy ministry, the German government has started over one hundred new power line projects totaling 12,000 kilometers in the last several years to address these needs.

And the trend appears to be continuing, with Germany’s new government coalition of Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats aiming for renewables to account for 80% of the country’s energy mix by 2030.

However, due to “procedures” and “local hostility to these projects,” building on new electricity lines has been “too delayed,” according to Bauknecht.

According to a study conducted by energy price comparison website Check24, the German network will be expanded by only 120 kilometers in 2021, which is a third less than the current level. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.