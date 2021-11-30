Germany Is The First Country To Declare ‘Genocide’ Against Yazidis.

On Tuesday, a German court became the first in the world to declare atrocities against the Yazidi community to be genocide, in a decision welcomed by advocates as a “historic” victory for the minority.

An Iraqi man was sentenced to life in prison in Frankfurt for genocide against the Yazidis, as well as crimes against humanity, war crimes, aiding and abetting war crimes, and bodily injury resulting in death.

After the verdict was read out, Taha al-Jumailly, 29, who joined the Islamic State terrorist group in 2013, passed out in the courtroom.

Nadia Murad, a Yazidi survivor and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, praised Germany for the “historic” verdict, calling it “a win for survivors of genocide, survivors of sexual abuse, and the entire Yazidi community.”

IS terrorists have been persecuting the Yazidis, a Kurdish-speaking community from northern Iraq, for years, killing hundreds of men, rapping women, and forcibly recruiting youngsters as warriors.

UN special investigators announced in May that they had gathered “clear and persuasive evidence” that IS was committing genocide against the Yazidis.

“Every single Yazidi and all genocide survivors were waiting for this,” Natia Navrouzov, a lawyer and member of the Yazda NGO, which collects evidence of IS crimes against the Yazidis, told AFP.

“We’ll make certain that additional trials like this happen,” she said.

Prosecutors claim Jumailly and his now-ex-wife, Jennifer Wenisch of Germany, “bought” a Yazidi lady and her kid as domestic “slaves” in 2015 while residing in then-IS-controlled Mosul.

They eventually relocated to Fallujah, where Jumailly is accused of chaining the five-year-old girl to an open window in temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) as a punishment for wetting her mattress, causing her to die of thirst.

Wenisch, 30, was sentenced to ten years in prison in October for “crimes against humanity in the form of enslavement” and aiding and abetting the girl’s murder by neglecting to offer assistance in a separate trial.

The child’s mother, identified only as Nora B., testified in Munich and Frankfurt about the anguish inflicted on her daughter.

She reportedly claimed that IS fighters raped her many times after invading her community in the Sinjar mountains in northwestern Iraq in August 2014.

Nora B., who is under witness protection, said she was “relieved” by the ruling in a statement sent by one of her lawyers, Natalie von Wistinghausen.

