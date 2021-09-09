Germany is looking into claims of Russian hacking of MPs before of the election.

Federal prosecutors in Germany announced on Thursday that they are investigating alleged hacking assaults against politicians ahead of the German election this month, which Berlin has blamed on Russia.

When asked about claims made this week by the German government concerning Russian intelligence conducting “phishing” operations against MPs, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office told AFP the office has begun “an investigation on suspicion of espionage.”

Berlin this week slammed what it described as Russian attempts to sway the September 26 election for a new parliament and Angela Merkel’s successor as chancellor.

It blamed Russian hackers from the “Ghostwriter” organization, which is said to specialize in spreading disinformation. German intelligence believes they were attempting to obtain access to federal and regional MPs’ private email accounts.

According to German authorities, the assaults were carried out by Russia’s military intelligence organization GRU, which targeted politicians from Germany’s ruling Christian Democrats (CDU) and Social Democrats (SPD).

Thomas Haldenwang, the head of Germany’s domestic intelligence service, warned in July that such hackers had made off with personal information that could be misused in the weeks leading up to the general election.

The contest is exceedingly close, with the SPD only three to four percentage points ahead of the CDU.

The European Union and the United States have regularly accused Moscow of interfering in democratic elections, a charge Moscow denies.

Andrea Sasse, a spokeswoman for Germany’s foreign ministry, called for a “urgent halt” to the cyber attacks on Monday, threatening Moscow with undefined “consequences” if it did not.

The onslaught, according to Sasse, utilized “phishing emails among other ways” to gain access to the MPs’ personal log-in details in order to “take their identities.”

She speculated that the attempts were “preparation for an influence operation, such as a disinformation campaign, in the general election.”

Germany has accused Russia of carrying out a series of cyber-attacks on its territory.

The most high-profile instance blamed on Russian hackers to date was a cyber strike in 2015 that entirely paralyzed the Bundestag lower house of parliament’s computer network, leaving the entire institution offline for days until it was repaired.

A Russian man is on trial in a German court for allegedly carrying out the assassination of a former Chechen leader in a Berlin park on Russia’s orders.

A German security business employee was put on trial earlier this month for allegedly passing on floor blueprints of parliament buildings to Russian secret services.

Moscow has denied any involvement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.