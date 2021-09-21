Germany is in shock after a cashier was shot and killed in a mask row.

On Tuesday, Germany erupted in horror and indignation after a 20-year-old fuel station worker was fatally shot by a client enraged about being forced to wear a mask while purchasing beer.

The killing in the western town of Idar-Oberstein on Saturday evening is thought to be the first in Germany tied to the government’s coronavirus guidelines.

With the country five days away from a general election, officials from all political parties denounced the killing and expressed concern over the anti-mask movement’s radicalization.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats, the frontrunner to succeed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, said he was “shocked” by the assassination of someone who merely wished to “defend himself and others.”

He tweeted, “As a society, we must resolutely stand up against hatred.”

The squabble began when the cashier, a student, instructed the customer to wear a face mask, as is required in all German stores. The man left after a brief altercation.

After approximately an hour and a half, the suspect reappeared, this time wearing a mask. However, as he approached the cash register with his six-pack of beer, he removed his mask, sparking a new conversation.

On Monday, prosecutor Kai Fuhrmann told reporters, “The culprit then brought out a pistol and shot him square in the head.”

The unidentified suspect, a 49-year-old German male, went to the police station the next day to surrender. He was apprehended and confessed to the crime.

According to Fuhrmann, he told police he felt “cornered” by the coronavirus measures, which he saw as a “ever-growing infringement on his rights,” and he saw “no other way out.”

Mayor Frank Fruehauf of Idar-Oberstein described it as “an inconceivable, awful deed,” and citizens have left flowers and candles outside the gas station.

According to the prosecution, the suspect was not known to police and did not have a permission for the guns and ammunition discovered during a search of his home.

Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU bloc’s candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet, called it a “terrible” crime.

“Violence is not the way,” he stated, addressing “those who have different beliefs, including Querdenker.”

The “Querdenker” (Lateral Thinkers) organization in Germany has emerged as the most vocal opponent of the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Vaccine skeptics, neo-Nazis, and members of the far-right AfD have all attended its protests, which have attracted tens of thousands of people at times.

The Green Party’s candidate for the chancellery, Annalena Baerbock, said she was “shaken.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.